Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Taitron Components Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 32.80% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 182,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 3.03% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

