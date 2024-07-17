Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 670.50 ($8.70) and last traded at GBX 682 ($8.84). 44,350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 108,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 684 ($8.87).
Tatton Asset Management Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £412.68 million, a PE ratio of 3,100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 633.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 585.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Tatton Asset Management Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Tatton Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,181.82%.
About Tatton Asset Management
Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers investment management, mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.
