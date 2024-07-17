TD Cowen Increases Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target to $40.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at TD Cowen from $35.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRDO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $33.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.94 and a beta of 2.24. Credo Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $60.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $8,018,459.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,863,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,557,895.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $8,018,459.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,863,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,557,895.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $952,050.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,828,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,133,100.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 936,678 shares of company stock worth $25,443,394. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,908,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 23,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

