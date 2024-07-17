Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.90.

ERIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.58 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

ERIC stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.81.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1,260.7% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 630,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 584,201 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 60.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 269,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 101,748 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 176.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 120,072 shares during the period. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

