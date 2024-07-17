Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,400,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the June 15th total of 26,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ERIC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.58 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ERIC

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,808,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,573,941. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.84. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a positive return on equity of 11.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.