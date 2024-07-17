Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Gap Up to $0.66

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.66, but opened at $0.69. Tellurian shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 1,768,040 shares.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a market cap of $541.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.55.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 129.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,954,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,828,000 after buying an additional 1,844,374 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tellurian by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,230 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,785,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 333,362 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,326,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 160,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 4,704.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,232,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,793 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

