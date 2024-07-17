Tenset Trading Up 4% This Week (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Tenset has a total market capitalization of $15.49 million and approximately $592,223.62 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tenset token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000621 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Tenset has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Tenset Profile

Tenset (10SET) is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 156,613,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,662,608 tokens. Tenset’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is a technological hub specialising in blockchain. They aim to provide innovative young startups with the necessary tools to flourish, while connecting them with marketing and a global community through their launchpad.

10SET is a deflationary token based on the BNB chain. This utility token powers the diverse Tenset ecosystem acting as the native currency for all services. This includes access to the Tenset launchpad, Infinity Airdrop platform, and NFT Marketplace. To participate in launches users need to buy 10SET tokens and lock them from their private wallet. The supply of 10SET token is actively burned to reduce total supply.”

Buying and Selling Tenset

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

