Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $205.00 at Bank of America

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Bank of America from $189.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s current price.

TXRH has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.77.

NASDAQ TXRH traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.68. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $175.72.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

