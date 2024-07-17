The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Receives $146.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 2.5 %

THG stock opened at $131.78 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $138.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.52.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,864.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,864.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $147,987.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 41.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

