The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Increased to $198.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $179.00 to $198.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC traded up $3.68 on Wednesday, reaching $180.66. 982,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,513. The firm has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $180.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,900,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,419 shares of company stock worth $1,022,826. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

