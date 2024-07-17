The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $185.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $169.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $176.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.84 and its 200-day moving average is $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $177.83. The company has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $208,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,368,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $208,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,368,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $384,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,341,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,419 shares of company stock worth $1,022,826 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

