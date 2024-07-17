The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 38,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.5 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,979,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,511,465. The company has a market capitalization of $399.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.56. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $170.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.