The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 3.1% of Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 79,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,337,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502,497. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.56. The company has a market cap of $394.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.74.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

