The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.01 on August 15th

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 1.0065 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

Procter & Gamble has increased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 69 years. Procter & Gamble has a payout ratio of 57.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Procter & Gamble to earn $6.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.4 %

PG stock opened at $166.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $394.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $169.41.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.74.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

