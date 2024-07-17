Theta Fuel (TFUEL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.33 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0712 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $470.88 million and $4.33 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00043306 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00015582 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,616,838,066 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.