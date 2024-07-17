Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.0721 on Major Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 17th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0721 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $477.14 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00042750 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00016149 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,617,146,657 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

