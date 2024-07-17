Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) and X3 (NASDAQ:XTKG) Head to Head Analysis

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) and X3 (NASDAQ:XTKG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thoughtworks and X3’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thoughtworks $1.07 billion 0.92 -$68.66 million ($0.29) -10.52 X3 $16.83 million 0.04 -$109.60 million N/A N/A

Thoughtworks has higher revenue and earnings than X3.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thoughtworks 1 6 2 0 2.11 X3 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Thoughtworks and X3, as provided by MarketBeat.

Thoughtworks currently has a consensus price target of $4.52, indicating a potential upside of 48.24%. Given Thoughtworks’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Thoughtworks is more favorable than X3.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.8% of Thoughtworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of X3 shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Thoughtworks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of X3 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Thoughtworks has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X3 has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Thoughtworks and X3’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thoughtworks -8.56% -4.10% -2.43% X3 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Thoughtworks beats X3 on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses. It offers enterprise modernization, platforms, and cloud services, including modernization strategy and execution, digital platform strategy and engineering organization transformation, cloud modernization, cloud-native application support and evolution, and platform assessment and remediation; and customer experience, product, and design services comprising idea to market, customer experience strategy, product management transformation, and product design and delivery. The company also provides data and artificial intelligence services, such as data strategy, intelligent products, data platforms and data mesh, continuous delivery for machine learning, and data governance; digital transformation and operations services, which include delivery transformation, digital fluency, organization transformation, value-driven portfolio management, technology strategy, executive advisory, and digital foundations training; and DAMO managed services. It serves its clients in various industry verticals, including technology and business services; energy, public, and health services; retail and consumer; financial services and insurance; and automotive, travel, and transportation. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About X3

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company offers Global Trade Platform, a digital platform for trading partners, service providers, and government authorities. It also engages in bitcoin cryptomining operations, renewable energy projects, and agriculture technologies and trading. The company was formerly known as Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. and changed its name to X3 Holdings Co Ltd. in January 2024. X3 Holdings Co Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Singapore.

