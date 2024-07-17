ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Patricia Nakache Sells 66,996 Shares

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 66,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $119,922.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,384.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Patricia Nakache sold 119,221 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $212,213.38.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 400 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $708.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Patricia Nakache sold 29,363 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $61,075.04.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Patricia Nakache sold 22,967 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $48,460.37.

On Monday, May 13th, Patricia Nakache sold 75,217 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $154,947.02.

On Friday, May 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 149,327 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $306,120.35.

On Monday, May 6th, Patricia Nakache sold 109,934 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $209,973.94.

On Friday, May 3rd, Patricia Nakache sold 300 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $540.00.

Shares of TDUP stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $2.03. 848,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,970. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $223.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. ThredUp Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.28 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDUP. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ThredUp by 445.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ThredUp by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

