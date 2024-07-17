Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $238.17 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $238.17 million and $8.61 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011172 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009434 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001040 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,758.16 or 1.00033215 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00072973 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,746,068,928.671669 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02358731 USD and is up 3.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $9,248,479.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

