Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 52,896 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 164% compared to the average volume of 20,047 call options.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XOP traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,350. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $126.59 and a 12 month high of $162.49. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth $517,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,439,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 8,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

