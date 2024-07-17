TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein Sells 8,625 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $1,252,091.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,948,714.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
TransMedics Group Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of TransMedics Group stock traded down $2.58 on Wednesday, reaching $149.23. The company had a trading volume of 571,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,307. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.37. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $154.75.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on TMDX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.38.
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
