TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein Sells 8,625 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $1,252,091.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,948,714.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TransMedics Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TransMedics Group stock traded down $2.58 on Wednesday, reaching $149.23. The company had a trading volume of 571,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,307. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.37. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $154.75.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 649.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMDX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TMDX

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.