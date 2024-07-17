Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $5.50 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TMCI. UBS Group lowered Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $8.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $25.16.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.07 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 27.93%. Treace Medical Concepts’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Treace Medical Concepts

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director Deepti Jain bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Deepti Jain purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard W. Mott purchased 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $60,379.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,054,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,170.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 593,902 shares of company stock worth $2,930,422. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth about $538,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 208.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 3,441.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 160.7% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 55,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 34,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the first quarter valued at about $718,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

