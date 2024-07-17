Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.21% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $44,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,683,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,040,000 after purchasing an additional 300,383 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,913,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,401 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,963,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

NYSE TPH traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,278. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.34. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $918.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

