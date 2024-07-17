TRON (TRX) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, TRON has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $9.65 billion and approximately $307.73 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001279 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000692 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000625 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000545 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000587 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.
TRON Coin Profile
TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,106,810,473 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is trondao.org.
TRON Coin Trading
