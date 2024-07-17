Truist Financial Lowers Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Price Target to $8.00

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s previous close.

MD has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

MD stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.02. The company has a market capitalization of $641.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.25 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MD. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

