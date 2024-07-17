Truist Financial Raises HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target to $248.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $240.00 to $248.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HEI. Benchmark raised their price objective on HEICO from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised HEICO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HEICO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.89.

Get HEICO alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HEI

HEICO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HEI traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.84. 3,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,181. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.59, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO has a 1 year low of $155.42 and a 1 year high of $232.02.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. HEICO had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $955.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HEICO will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total value of $1,600,306.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,401 shares in the company, valued at $40,152,276.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,600,306.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,152,276.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total value of $509,929.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,305,563.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HEICO

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.