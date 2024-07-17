Truist Financial Raises Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $155.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Baird R W upgraded Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.18.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $133.39 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $142.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.03 and a 200-day moving average of $107.62.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $185,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,858.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,691 shares of company stock worth $3,117,909 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

