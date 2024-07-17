Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.36

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.36 and last traded at $34.28, with a volume of 9635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRMK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Trustmark from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Trustmark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Trustmark Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.08. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $288.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.03 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 62.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 14.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Further Reading

