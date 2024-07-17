TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
LON SMIF opened at GBX 84.78 ($1.10) on Wednesday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 86 ($1.12). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.19. The firm has a market cap of £207.09 million and a PE ratio of -1,062.50.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile
