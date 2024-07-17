U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Price Up 4.4% on Earnings Beat

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.4% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $45.36 and last traded at $45.19. Approximately 1,962,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 8,346,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.29.

The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on USB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.84.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,371,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,051,096,000 after buying an additional 502,776 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,363,000 after buying an additional 2,598,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,370,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,207,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,570,000 after buying an additional 265,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,921,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,800,000 after buying an additional 23,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

