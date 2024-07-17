U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Price Up 4.4% on Earnings Beat

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.4% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $45.36 and last traded at $45.19. Approximately 1,962,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 8,346,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.29.
The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.
U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on USB
Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,371,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,051,096,000 after buying an additional 502,776 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,363,000 after buying an additional 2,598,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,370,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,207,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,570,000 after buying an additional 265,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,921,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,800,000 after buying an additional 23,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Bancorp Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
About U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.
