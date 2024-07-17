Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $74.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $155.25 billion, a PE ratio of 119.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,320,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,275,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,415,778,000. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $783,401,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,804,437,000 after buying an additional 9,996,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,726,381,000 after buying an additional 9,541,366 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.