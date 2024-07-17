UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Holdings Lifted by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 668.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,496 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 61,322 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PATH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,851 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 37,267 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,016 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 124,919 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 67,503 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 199,819 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATH stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,035,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,984,380. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.67. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -78.59 and a beta of 0.86.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.84 million. Analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on UiPath from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

