Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Trading Down 5.2%

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.70 and last traded at $53.24. Approximately 41,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 303,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.18.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UCTT shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -64.93 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.63.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.00 million.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $50,115.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ultra Clean news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 5,744 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $249,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,645.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $50,115.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,314 shares of company stock worth $5,370,214. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,559,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,396,000 after purchasing an additional 698,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,211,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,962,000 after buying an additional 190,942 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 121,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

