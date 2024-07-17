Uni-President China (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Trading 51.3% Higher

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 51.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Uni-President China Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59.

Uni-President China Company Profile

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

