United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.750-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United Airlines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.000-11.000 EPS.

United Airlines Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.94. The stock had a trading volume of 12,912,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,942,092. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average is $46.62.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Airlines

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Airlines

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.