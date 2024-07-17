United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Short Interest Update

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the June 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 560,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $637.67.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI traded up $35.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $743.01. 638,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,762. The company has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $387.01 and a 52-week high of $743.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $658.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $653.35.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 43.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

