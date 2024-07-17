UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $601.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $546.00 to $601.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $555.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.44.

UNH traded up $22.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $571.26. 5,681,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,746. The company has a market capitalization of $525.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $571.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $500.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.14 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

