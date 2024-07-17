UNIUM (UNM) Price Reaches $6.11 on Top Exchanges

UNIUM (UNM) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, UNIUM has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. One UNIUM token can currently be purchased for about $6.11 or 0.00009440 BTC on popular exchanges. UNIUM has a market cap of $13.69 million and approximately $196,941.60 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNIUM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM launched on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,240,000 tokens. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNIUM’s official website is klaytn.unium.finance. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 6.11517769 USD and is down -11.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $62,590.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNIUM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNIUM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.