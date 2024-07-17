Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $5.20.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 1.99%.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

