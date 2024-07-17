UNUS SED LEO Reaches Market Cap of $5.33 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for about $5.75 or 0.00008972 BTC on major exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and $1.57 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.78 or 0.00111948 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,967,813 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

