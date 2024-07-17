US Bancorp DE Acquires 5,454 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $14,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSA. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.64.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.44. The company had a trading volume of 153,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $312.25. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.40.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

