US Bancorp DE Acquires 7,496 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.17% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $17,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RDVY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.83. 415,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.73.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.