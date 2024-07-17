US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,106 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $15,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $171.12. 6,286,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,080,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.45 and its 200-day moving average is $162.81. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $172.19.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

