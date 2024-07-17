US Bancorp DE Buys 1,547 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $23,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,103. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.75 and a 52-week high of $260.57. The stock has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.01.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAR

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.