US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 9.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,381,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 9.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC increased its stake in Pool by 17.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on POOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.90. The stock had a trading volume of 215,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,271. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $293.51 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.