US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,573 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of DuPont de Nemours worth $20,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,696,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,980,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 737,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after acquiring an additional 450,422 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,785,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9,558.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,934,000 after acquiring an additional 282,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on DD shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $82.11. The stock had a trading volume of 833,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,153. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.03.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

