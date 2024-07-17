US Bancorp DE Has $18.04 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,537 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $18,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after buying an additional 19,111 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,586,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.92. 251,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,588. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $125.68 and a 12 month high of $174.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.07 and a 200 day moving average of $159.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CHKP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

