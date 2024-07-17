US Bancorp DE Has $25.43 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Workday were worth $25,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Workday by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Workday by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,508,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Workday by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 468,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,851,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity LP grew its stake in Workday by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity LP now owns 22,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.44.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.49. The stock had a trading volume of 888,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,653. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.01 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.33. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,877,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,877,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

