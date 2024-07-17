US Bancorp DE Has $5.31 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,856 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $34,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.78.

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,600. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $143.40.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

