US Bancorp DE Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,538 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of J. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,398,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,561,000 after acquiring an additional 49,545 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,446,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 268.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,891,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,589 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,044,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,315,000 after purchasing an additional 114,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,215,000 after buying an additional 951,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $979,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,747,271.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,654,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $979,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,747,271.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,180,575. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on J. William Blair lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $150.59. 286,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,630. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.71 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.61.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

